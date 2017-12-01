Cynthia Erivo Covers Taylor Swift's 'I Did Something Bad' - Watch Now!

Cynthia Erivo just covered a Taylor Swift song and you need to hear it!

The 30-year-old singer and actress teamed up with Shoshana Bean for an incredible cover of “I Did Something Bad.”

The duo put their own twist on the song, singing alongside talented violin and cello players.

After sharing the cover, Taylor took to her Twitter to praise their rendition of the song.

“Absolutely stunning,” Taylor wrote along with the video.

Check out the entire cover video below…



Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean – “I Did Something Bad”