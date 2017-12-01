Top Stories
Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Gifts That &lsquo;Star Wars&rsquo; Fans Need This Year

Gifts That ‘Star Wars’ Fans Need This Year

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 9:13 pm

Cynthia Erivo Covers Taylor Swift's 'I Did Something Bad' - Watch Now!

Cynthia Erivo Covers Taylor Swift's 'I Did Something Bad' - Watch Now!

Cynthia Erivo just covered a Taylor Swift song and you need to hear it!

The 30-year-old singer and actress teamed up with Shoshana Bean for an incredible cover of “I Did Something Bad.”

The duo put their own twist on the song, singing alongside talented violin and cello players.

After sharing the cover, Taylor took to her Twitter to praise their rendition of the song.

“Absolutely stunning,” Taylor wrote along with the video.

Check out the entire cover video below…


Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean – “I Did Something Bad”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: Cynthia Erivo, Shoshana Bean, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Frances Bean Cobain and her ex husband are fighting over one of her dad's guitars - TMZ
  • Madison Beer turned to her fans for advice for her new skincare routine - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are stripping down for save the whales - TooFab
  • Donatella Versace will be honored at a World AIDS Day event - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Olivia Holt and her boyfriend have broken up - Just Jared Jr