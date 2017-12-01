Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Ed Sheeran Discusses Grammys 2018 Snub &amp; Remixing 'Perfect' With Beyonce!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017

Daneel Ackles to Join Husband Jensen's Show 'Supernatural'

This is super cool news – Daneel Ackles has joined the cast of the 13th season of Supernatural, alongside her husband Jensen Ackles!

The actress is set to play the recurring character Sister Jo, who is described as “a well-known faith healer whose good works attract the attention of someone very, very bad: Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino),” according to Variety.

Daneel will make her first appearance on the show in episode 13.

Some of Daneel‘s past projects include her roles on One Tree Hill and in the Harold & Kumar franchise.
Photos: Getty
