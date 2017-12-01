Daneel Ackles to Join Husband Jensen's Show 'Supernatural'

This is super cool news – Daneel Ackles has joined the cast of the 13th season of Supernatural, alongside her husband Jensen Ackles!

The actress is set to play the recurring character Sister Jo, who is described as “a well-known faith healer whose good works attract the attention of someone very, very bad: Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino),” according to Variety.

Daneel will make her first appearance on the show in episode 13.

Some of Daneel‘s past projects include her roles on One Tree Hill and in the Harold & Kumar franchise.