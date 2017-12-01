Daniel Day-Lewis' Final Film 'Phantom Thread' Reveals First Poster

Fans are getting another glimpse at Daniel Day-Lewis‘ upcoming film, Phantom Thread!

The film, which is set to be Daniel‘s final movie in front of the camera, also stars Lesley Manville.

Phantom Thread follows a renown dressmaker and his sister in 1950’s post-war London. The duo are at the center of British fashion and dress the elite in the distinct style of The House of Woodcock.

Women come and go through Woodcock’s life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship, until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover. Once controlled and planned, he finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love.

Make sure to also check out the first trailer for the film!

Phantom Thread is set to hit select theaters on December 25th.