Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Here comes the bride: Demi Lovato‘s highly anticipated music video for her latest album’s title track “Tell Me You Love Me” arrived on Friday (December 1), which you can now watch right here!

“This song is one of my favorites which is why I named my album after it. I not only love singing it but I think the underlying meaning is important for people to know. At the end of the day you have everything you need standing right in front of you. And that’s yourself,” Demi says of the track.

“Shooting this video was really fun too! We had a full on wedding and my best friends were even my bridesmaids and groomsmen. The locations were absolutely beautiful. It was perfect and I’m so excited to show everyone!”

Watch the video below!