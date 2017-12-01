Top Stories
Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Joins Her on the Red Carpet!

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Joins Her on the Red Carpet!

Kaley Cuoco is Engaged to Karl Cook - Watch Her Emotional Reaction!

Kaley Cuoco is Engaged to Karl Cook - Watch Her Emotional Reaction!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 10:19 am

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Here comes the bride: Demi Lovato‘s highly anticipated music video for her latest album’s title track “Tell Me You Love Me” arrived on Friday (December 1), which you can now watch right here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

“This song is one of my favorites which is why I named my album after it. I not only love singing it but I think the underlying meaning is important for people to know. At the end of the day you have everything you need standing right in front of you. And that’s yourself,” Demi says of the track.

“Shooting this video was really fun too! We had a full on wedding and my best friends were even my bridesmaids and groomsmen. The locations were absolutely beautiful. It was perfect and I’m so excited to show everyone!”

Watch the video below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Demi Lovato, Jesse Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Frances Bean Cobain and her ex husband are fighting over one of her dad's guitars - TMZ
  • Madison Beer turned to her fans for advice for her new skincare routine - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are stripping down for save the whales - TooFab
  • Donatella Versace will be honored at a World AIDS Day event - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Olivia Holt and her boyfriend have broken up - Just Jared Jr