Ed Sheeran Discusses Grammys 2018 Snub & Remixing 'Perfect' With Beyonce!

Ed Sheeran is addressing being snubbed for Album and Song of the Year nominations at the 2018 Grammys!

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show posted on Friday (December 1), Ed reacted to Ellen DeGeneres being outraged that “Shape of You” wasn’t nominated for Song of the Year.

“My outlook on it is just some years you have your year and some years you don’t have your year, and maybe this year isn’t my year,” he explained. When Ellen said she couldn’t get “Shape of You” out of her head, he explained that was the victory he cared about.

“That’s the point. That’s where you win, that’s where the validation comes, when you actual see genuine people enjoy the songs.”

Ed also discussed how the “Perfect” remix came about with Beyonce – and then performed the track during the show!

Watch below.