Top Stories
Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Joins Her on the Red Carpet!

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Joins Her on the Red Carpet!

Kaley Cuoco is Engaged to Karl Cook - Watch Her Emotional Reaction!

Kaley Cuoco is Engaged to Karl Cook - Watch Her Emotional Reaction!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 9:38 am

Ed Sheeran Discusses Grammys 2018 Snub & Remixing 'Perfect' With Beyonce!

Ed Sheeran Discusses Grammys 2018 Snub & Remixing 'Perfect' With Beyonce!

Ed Sheeran is addressing being snubbed for Album and Song of the Year nominations at the 2018 Grammys!

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show posted on Friday (December 1), Ed reacted to Ellen DeGeneres being outraged that “Shape of You” wasn’t nominated for Song of the Year.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Sheeran

“My outlook on it is just some years you have your year and some years you don’t have your year, and maybe this year isn’t my year,” he explained. When Ellen said she couldn’t get “Shape of You” out of her head, he explained that was the victory he cared about.

“That’s the point. That’s where you win, that’s where the validation comes, when you actual see genuine people enjoy the songs.”

Ed also discussed how the “Perfect” remix came about with Beyonce – and then performed the track during the show!

Watch below.

Just Jared on Facebook
Rozman_20171130_15062_0880r

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ed Sheeran, Ellen DeGeneres

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Frances Bean Cobain and her ex husband are fighting over one of her dad's guitars - TMZ
  • Madison Beer turned to her fans for advice for her new skincare routine - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are stripping down for save the whales - TooFab
  • Donatella Versace will be honored at a World AIDS Day event - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Olivia Holt and her boyfriend have broken up - Just Jared Jr
  • Stoni

    Love that Perfect song!