Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Prince Harry & Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Ed Sheeran Discusses Grammys 2018 Snub &amp; Remixing 'Perfect' With Beyonce!

Ed Sheeran Discusses Grammys 2018 Snub & Remixing 'Perfect' With Beyonce!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 1:58 pm

Ed Sheeran Just Asked Beyonce To Do 'Perfect' Duet

Ed Sheeran Just Asked Beyonce To Do 'Perfect' Duet

Ed Sheeran shares a moment on stage with Julie Greenwald at the 2017 Women In Music event on Thursday (November 30) in Hollywood.

The 26-year-old “Shape of You” singer presented the Atlantic Records chairman/COO with the Executive of the Year award.

Ed recently talked about his new Beyonce duet of “Perfect” and dished how he thought she would turn him down.

“I just asked,” Ed told Nova’s Greg Burns. “As simple as that sounds, like I thought it was going to be a no not now but I asked and yeah.”

He also mentioned that there was one more “Perfect” surprise coming in the coming weeks.

“There is one more thing that drops with Perfect that has nothing to do with anything that’s come out yet,” he said. “There’s one more thing that’s going to come out just before Christmas, a sort of version of Perfect to come out.”

Listen below!
Just Jared on Facebook
ed sheeran just asked beyonce to do perfect duet 01
ed sheeran just asked beyonce to do perfect duet 02
ed sheeran just asked beyonce to do perfect duet 03
ed sheeran just asked beyonce to do perfect duet 04
ed sheeran just asked beyonce to do perfect duet 05
ed sheeran just asked beyonce to do perfect duet 06
ed sheeran just asked beyonce to do perfect duet 07
ed sheeran just asked beyonce to do perfect duet 08
ed sheeran just asked beyonce to do perfect duet 09
ed sheeran just asked beyonce to do perfect duet 10

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Ed Sheeran

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Frances Bean Cobain and her ex husband are fighting over one of her dad's guitars - TMZ
  • Madison Beer turned to her fans for advice for her new skincare routine - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are stripping down for save the whales - TooFab
  • Donatella Versace will be honored at a World AIDS Day event - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Olivia Holt and her boyfriend have broken up - Just Jared Jr