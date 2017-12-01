Ed Sheeran Just Asked Beyonce To Do 'Perfect' Duet

Ed Sheeran shares a moment on stage with Julie Greenwald at the 2017 Women In Music event on Thursday (November 30) in Hollywood.

The 26-year-old “Shape of You” singer presented the Atlantic Records chairman/COO with the Executive of the Year award.

Ed recently talked about his new Beyonce duet of “Perfect” and dished how he thought she would turn him down.

“I just asked,” Ed told Nova’s Greg Burns. “As simple as that sounds, like I thought it was going to be a no not now but I asked and yeah.”

He also mentioned that there was one more “Perfect” surprise coming in the coming weeks.

“There is one more thing that drops with Perfect that has nothing to do with anything that’s come out yet,” he said. “There’s one more thing that’s going to come out just before Christmas, a sort of version of Perfect to come out.”

Listen below!