Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Prince Harry & Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 2:58 pm

Elizabeth Banks Says 'Pitch Perfect 3' Was Inspired By Her 'Life-Changing' USO Tour!

Elizabeth Banks Says 'Pitch Perfect 3' Was Inspired By Her 'Life-Changing' USO Tour!

Elizabeth Banks made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (November 30) and revealed that Pitch Perfect 3‘s story-line was inspired by her real life.

After the highs of winning the world championships, in Pitch Perfect 3 the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren’t job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.

Elizabeth, who is an executive producer for the film, revealed to Jimmy that her 2015 USO tour helped developed the story.

“We went to Afghanistan, Bahrain, Italy, Djibouti in Africa and Germany,” Elizabeth told Jimmy. “It was life-changing, it was amazing and so fun. You get to be with our troops, we’re in one of the longest wars in American history. I felt like it was the least I can do as an American citizen. Especially during the Holidays, you know they’re not going to get to go home and be with their families so we get to bring a little bit of American fun to them.”


Elizabeth Banks on ‘Pitch Perfect 3′ & USO Tour

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a David Koma dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes and David Koma jewelry.
