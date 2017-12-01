Top Stories
Jay Z Gets Candid About Cheating on Beyonce

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Joins Her on the Red Carpet!

Kaley Cuoco is Engaged to Karl Cook - Watch Her Emotional Reaction!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 6:00 am

Emily Blunt Goes for an Afternoon Stroll Around NYC

Emily Blunt chats with a friend during an afternoon walk on Thursday (November 30) in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress bundled up in a chic red and black checkered jacket, blue beanie, and matching booties for her stroll around the city.

Earlier this month, the first trailer for Emily‘s new horror film A Quiet Place was released.

Emily stars in the film alongside her husband John Krasinski which will hit theaters on April 6, 2018.

Photos: Backgrid USA
