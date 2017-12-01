Top Stories
Jay Z Gets Candid About Cheating on Beyonce

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Joins Her on the Red Carpet!

Kaley Cuoco is Engaged to Karl Cook - Watch Her Emotional Reaction!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 7:00 am

Fergie Rocks a Leopard Print Jacket for a Meeting in LA

Fergie makes her way to her to her ride after meeting on Thursday afternoon (November 30) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old entertainer looked super chic in faux fur leopard-print jacket, gray striped trousers, and black heels for her afternoon meeting.

Earlier this week, Fergie took to Instagram to announce that she is the host of the new music competition series The Four.

Fergie will join panelists Meghan Trainor and Sean “Diddy” Combs when the new show premieres in 2018.

