Prince Harry & Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Ed Sheeran Discusses Grammys 2018 Snub & Remixing 'Perfect' With Beyonce!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 12:37 pm

G-Eazy & Halsey Are Head Over Heels in Love in 'Him & I' Music Video - Watch Now!

G-Eazy & Halsey Are Head Over Heels in Love in 'Him & I' Music Video - Watch Now!

Halsey and G-Eazy make an adorable pair in the music video for “Him & I,” which you can now watch right here!

The 28-year-old rapper and the 23-year-old pop superstar, who are also an item in real life, released the video for their highly anticipated duet on Friday (December 1), inspired by the age-old tale of the two star-crossed lovers in Romeo & Juliet.

The two will also perform the song together for the first time on Jimmy Kimmel Live on December 12, as well as Good Morning America on December 19.

The Futuristics-produced track will be featured on G-Eazy‘s The Beautiful & Damned, out on December 15. Watch below!
