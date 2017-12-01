G-Eazy & Halsey Are Head Over Heels in Love in 'Him & I' Music Video - Watch Now!

Halsey and G-Eazy make an adorable pair in the music video for “Him & I,” which you can now watch right here!

The 28-year-old rapper and the 23-year-old pop superstar, who are also an item in real life, released the video for their highly anticipated duet on Friday (December 1), inspired by the age-old tale of the two star-crossed lovers in Romeo & Juliet.

The two will also perform the song together for the first time on Jimmy Kimmel Live on December 12, as well as Good Morning America on December 19.

The Futuristics-produced track will be featured on G-Eazy‘s The Beautiful & Damned, out on December 15. Watch below!