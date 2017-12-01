Top Stories
Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Prince Harry & Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 2:18 pm

Gabrielle Union Sent a Pregnant News Anchor a New York & Company Wardrobe After She Was Body-Shamed

Gabrielle Union Sent a Pregnant News Anchor a New York & Company Wardrobe After She Was Body-Shamed

Gabrielle Union is certainly not on Santa’s naughty list this year!

It was recently revealed that the 45-year-old actress gave pregnant Georgia news anchor Laura Warren some pieces from her New York & Co. clothing collection after the WRDW broadcaster was body shamed by viewers during her recent pregnancy.

Laura Warren is another hardworking news anchor that I found who was subjected to body shaming… and in this case, pregnant body shaming!,” Gabrielle captioned with her Woman Crush Wednesday post on her social media. “I’m going to send you some outfits from my @nyandcompany collection so you can flaunt what your mama gave ya!”

Pictured: Gabrielle hosting the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts’ Live Unforgettable Campaign Launch dinner held at Margeaux Brasserie on Thursday (November 30) in Chicago, Il.
