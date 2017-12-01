Georgie Flores & Tallulah Willis Help the Haas Brothers Celebrate Their Barneys Collaboration!

Georgie Flores and Tallulah Willis look super chic while stepping out for the celebration of Haas for the Holidays at Barneys New York on Thursday (November 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies joined The Haas Brothers, Simon and Nikolai Haas, to celebrate their holiday collaboration with Barneys. The campaign celebrates an uplifting message of diversity and inclusion and is on view at Barneys New York locations nationwide.

It was a busy night for Georgie as she also attended the Lancome x Vogue event that evening, where she met up with her future Dumplin’ co-star Danielle Macdonald and This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz.

FYI: Georgie is wearing head-to-toe Giamba by Giambattista Valli.