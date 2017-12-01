Geraldo Rivera Apologizes to Bette Midler, Says He Remembers Things Differently

Geraldo Rivera is speaking out to apologize to Bette Midler, who accused the reporter of groping her in a bathroom back in the 1970s.

The 74-year-old host says that he remembers the events differently than Bette.

“27 years ago I wrote a tawdry book depicting consensual events in 1973-45 years ago-I’ve deeply regretted its distasteful & disrespectful tone & have refrained from speaking about it-I’m embarrassed & profoundly sorry to those mentioned-I have & again apologize to anyone offended,” Geraldo tweeted on Friday morning (December 1).

“Although I recall the time @BetteMidler has alluded to much differently than she, that does not change the fact that she has a right to speak out & demand an apology from me, for in the very least, publically [sic] embarrassing her all those years ago. Bette, I apologize,” he added.

Bette has not yet responded to the tweet.