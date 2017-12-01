Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Ed Sheeran Discusses Grammys 2018 Snub &amp; Remixing 'Perfect' With Beyonce!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 1:37 pm

Geraldo Rivera Apologizes to Bette Midler, Says He Remembers Things Differently

Geraldo Rivera Apologizes to Bette Midler, Says He Remembers Things Differently

Geraldo Rivera is speaking out to apologize to Bette Midler, who accused the reporter of groping her in a bathroom back in the 1970s.

The 74-year-old host says that he remembers the events differently than Bette.

“27 years ago I wrote a tawdry book depicting consensual events in 1973-45 years ago-I’ve deeply regretted its distasteful & disrespectful tone & have refrained from speaking about it-I’m embarrassed & profoundly sorry to those mentioned-I have & again apologize to anyone offended,” Geraldo tweeted on Friday morning (December 1).

“Although I recall the time @BetteMidler has alluded to much differently than she, that does not change the fact that she has a right to speak out & demand an apology from me, for in the very least, publically [sic] embarrassing her all those years ago. Bette, I apologize,” he added.

Bette has not yet responded to the tweet.
