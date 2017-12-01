Top Stories
Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Prince Harry & Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 4:01 pm

Gifts That ‘Star Wars’ Fans Need This Year

Gifts That ‘Star Wars’ Fans Need This Year

With Star Wars fever in full swing with the release of The Last Jedi, we’ve force pulled together the ultimate Star Wars Gift Guide 2017!

We’ve scoured the galaxy far, far away for all the latest gadgets and gizmos to help you find that unique gift for that special padawan Jedi.

From realistic museum quality collectibles from Sideshow to a virtual reality headset, we have a little bit of everything in this one. Sorry folks, no hunks of junk!

So strap in and let’s see the best gifts to get your Star Wars buddies this holiday season…and as always, may the force be with you!
