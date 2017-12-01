Top Stories
Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Gifts That ‘Star Wars’ Fans Need This Year

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 6:54 pm

Gwen Stefani Shows Her Holiday Style While in London!

Gwen Stefani Shows Her Holiday Style While in London!

Look no further than Gwen Stefani for all your holiday style inspiration!

The 48-year-old entertainer continued to show off her festive looks while promoting “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” on Friday (December 1) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwen Stefani

Gwen rocked three different looks during the day including a sparkling pearl and diamond mini dress during a performance on the BBC One Show.

Later in the day, Gwen looked stunning in a gold dress paired with yellow suede thigh-high boots.

For her final look, Gwen toned things down with a black and white shift dress and fish net stockings while visiting Magic Radio.

Which of Gwen‘s looks do you like best!?
