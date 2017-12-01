Heidi Klum Honors ‘AGT’ Winner Grace VanderWaal at Billboard’s Women in Music Event

Heidi Klum walks the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Women in Music event on Thursday night (November 30) at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.

The America's Got Talent judge presented the Rising Star Award to the show's winner from last year, Grace VanderWaal.

The 13-year-old singer opened up about how this was a "life-changing" moment for her. You can watch the video of her acceptance speech below.

Some of the other stars in attendance at the event included Sabrina Carpenter, Daya, Tori Kelly, and Echosmith's Sydney Sierota.

FYI: Sabrina is wearing a Celine dress.