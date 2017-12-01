Top Stories
Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Gifts That ‘Star Wars’ Fans Need This Year

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 7:27 pm

Henry Cavill Suits Up For Women in Film and TV Awards!

Henry Cavill Suits Up For Women in Film and TV Awards!

Henry Cavill looked so handsome at the Sky Women in Film and TV Awards!

The 34-year-old Superman star stepped out at the annual award ceremony on Friday (December 1) at the London Hilton in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Henry Cavill

Henry was in attendance to present the Project Management Award to Justice League‘s production manager Marianne Jenkins.

The duo worked together on the highly anticipated film, which is now in theaters.

Henry hit the red carpet at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles last month.

