Fri, 01 December 2017 at 5:00 am

Hilary Duff Takes Her Son Luca to Legoland!

Hilary Duff Takes Her Son Luca to Legoland!

Hilary Duff chats on the phone as she heads to a business meeting on Wednesday afternoon (November 29) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 30-year-old Younger actress rocked blue-tinted sunglasses, a black turtleneck, and jeans for her meeting.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

The following day, Hilary rocked a leopard-print jacket as she grabbed lunch to go at Joan’s on Third.

Earlier this week, Hilary took to Instagram to share a super cute photo of herself and her 5-year-old son Luca at Legoland!

@legolandcalifornia with the other boss

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

15+ pictures inside of Hilary Duff running errands around town…
Photos: Backgrid USA, PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Hilary Duff, Luca Comrie

