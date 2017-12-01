Hilary Duff Takes Her Son Luca to Legoland!
Hilary Duff chats on the phone as she heads to a business meeting on Wednesday afternoon (November 29) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 30-year-old Younger actress rocked blue-tinted sunglasses, a black turtleneck, and jeans for her meeting.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff
The following day, Hilary rocked a leopard-print jacket as she grabbed lunch to go at Joan’s on Third.
Earlier this week, Hilary took to Instagram to share a super cute photo of herself and her 5-year-old son Luca at Legoland!
15+ pictures inside of Hilary Duff running errands around town…