Hugh Jackman Brings 'The Greatest Showman' to Spain!

Hugh Jackman was all smiles while promoting The Greatest Showman!

The 49-year-old actor stepped out at a photocall for the upcoming film on Friday (December 1) at the Villa Magna Hotel in Madrid, Spain.

While his cast mates didn’t join him at the event, the night before he ran into a very special Logan co-star!

Hugh met up with Patrick Stewart for dinner and took to his Instagram to share a sweet photo of the reunion.

“Father and son reunion. #Logan #Charles #Wolverine,” Hugh captioned the photo.

