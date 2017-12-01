Top Stories
Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Gifts That &lsquo;Star Wars&rsquo; Fans Need This Year

Gifts That ‘Star Wars’ Fans Need This Year

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 9:53 pm

Hugh Jackman Brings 'The Greatest Showman' to Spain!

Hugh Jackman Brings 'The Greatest Showman' to Spain!

Hugh Jackman was all smiles while promoting The Greatest Showman!

The 49-year-old actor stepped out at a photocall for the upcoming film on Friday (December 1) at the Villa Magna Hotel in Madrid, Spain.

While his cast mates didn’t join him at the event, the night before he ran into a very special Logan co-star!

Hugh met up with Patrick Stewart for dinner and took to his Instagram to share a sweet photo of the reunion.

“Father and son reunion. #Logan #Charles #Wolverine,” Hugh captioned the photo.

Check out the pic below…

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

Just Jared on Facebook
hugh jackman greatest showman photo call 01
hugh jackman greatest showman photo call 02
hugh jackman greatest showman photo call 03
hugh jackman greatest showman photo call 04
hugh jackman greatest showman photo call 05
hugh jackman greatest showman photo call 06
hugh jackman greatest showman photo call 07
hugh jackman greatest showman photo call 08
hugh jackman greatest showman photo call 09
hugh jackman greatest showman photo call 10
hugh jackman greatest showman photo call 11
hugh jackman greatest showman photo call 12
hugh jackman greatest showman photo call 13
hugh jackman greatest showman photo call 14
hugh jackman greatest showman photo call 15
hugh jackman greatest showman photo call 16
hugh jackman greatest showman photo call 17
hugh jackman greatest showman photo call 18
hugh jackman greatest showman photo call 19
hugh jackman greatest showman photo call 20
hugh jackman greatest showman photo call 21

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Frances Bean Cobain and her ex husband are fighting over one of her dad's guitars - TMZ
  • Madison Beer turned to her fans for advice for her new skincare routine - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are stripping down for save the whales - TooFab
  • Donatella Versace will be honored at a World AIDS Day event - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Olivia Holt and her boyfriend have broken up - Just Jared Jr