James Arthur Debuts Music Video for 'Naked' Co-Starring Cressida Bonas - Watch Now!
James Arthur returns with a brand new music video for his single “Naked,” which you can now watch right here!
The video for the 29-year-old British singer-songwriter’s latest song premiered on Friday (December 1), and was directed by Mario Clement. The clip also features model/actress Cressida Bonas.
The track was crafted alongside Max Martin, Savan Kotecha and John Carlsson.
Watch the video for “Naked” below. Plus, check out behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of the music video!