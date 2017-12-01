James Franco Set to Portray Children's Author Shel Silverstein

James Franco is set to play beloved children’s author Shel Silverstein in an upcoming biopic!

The 39-year-old actor will both direct and take the lead in A Boy Named Shel, based on the Lisa Rogak book of the same name.

The movie is set to focus on the personal and professional struggles of the author, who wrote books including The Giving Tree and poetry collection Where the Sidewalk Ends.

James is currently starring in The Disaster Artist and is in talks to join the X-Men universe with a Multiple Man film.