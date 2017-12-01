Top Stories
Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Gifts That &lsquo;Star Wars&rsquo; Fans Need This Year

Gifts That ‘Star Wars’ Fans Need This Year

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 5:41 pm

James Franco Set to Portray Children's Author Shel Silverstein

James Franco Set to Portray Children's Author Shel Silverstein

James Franco is set to play beloved children’s author Shel Silverstein in an upcoming biopic!

The 39-year-old actor will both direct and take the lead in A Boy Named Shel, based on the Lisa Rogak book of the same name.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Franco

The movie is set to focus on the personal and professional struggles of the author, who wrote books including The Giving Tree and poetry collection Where the Sidewalk Ends.

James is currently starring in The Disaster Artist and is in talks to join the X-Men universe with a Multiple Man film.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: James Franco

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Frances Bean Cobain and her ex husband are fighting over one of her dad's guitars - TMZ
  • Madison Beer turned to her fans for advice for her new skincare routine - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are stripping down for save the whales - TooFab
  • Donatella Versace will be honored at a World AIDS Day event - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Olivia Holt and her boyfriend have broken up - Just Jared Jr