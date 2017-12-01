Top Stories
Jay Z Gets Candid About Cheating on Beyonce

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Joins Her on the Red Carpet!

Kaley Cuoco is Engaged to Karl Cook - Watch Her Emotional Reaction!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 1:35 am

Jessica Alba Is 'Done' Having Kids After Baby Number Three!

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren are currently expecting their third child together, but don’t expect them to have more kids!

The 36-year-old pregnant actress says she is absolutely “done” have kids after this one!

“Done, done, done!” she told Extra about maybe having more kids in the future. “Yeah, my friend was like, ‘You are gonna have another,’ and I’m like, ‘No, I’m not…’ I just want a healthy baby. Knock on wood, so far he’s very healthy. We’re good — three is good.”

Watch Jessica talk about her Christmas traditions in the video!
