Jordan Peele & Greta Gerwig Discuss Switching Up the Hollywood Narrative

Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig are on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s Special Edition Awards Extra! 2017 issue, out on newsstands now.

Here’s what the Get Out and Lady Bird directors had to say:

Jordan on the current Hollywood climate: “The idea of different voices, fresh voices, under-represented voices for so long was considered bad business in Hollywood. It seems like the world is getting sick of the last 10 years of film, and they want a new perspective; they want something fresh. It just feels like it could be the beginning of a special time in Hollywood.”

Jordan on the inspiration behind Get Out: “I thought that the victimization of black people and the villainization of white people done in a fun way would be something that [financiers] couldn’t imagine. Because I didn’t really have much to point to that had messed around with this tone. There are no [comparisons].”

Greta on the responsibility of representing female directors on the set of Lady Bird: “You do think, ‘If they have a bad experience with me, if I don’t know what I’m doing, if I’m unprepared, or if I don’t show up for this with everything I’ve got, it’s going to make it that much harder for the next woman.”

