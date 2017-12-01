Top Stories
Juicy J feat. Cardi B: 'Kamasutra' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Juicy J feat. Cardi B: 'Kamasutra' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Cardi B and Juicy J are getting raunchy together on a new track called “Kamasutra,” which you can listen to right here!

The Mike WiLL Made-It and Resource-produced track, released on Friday (December 1), is the first single from the upcoming Mo Faces compilation album, and includes a short sample of Three 6 Mafia‘s “Slob On My Knob.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

“This song is really nasty .Dont listen to If your mom in the car 😩,” Cardi warned while announcing the track’s release on her Instagram.

Warning: it’s definitely not safe for work. Listen below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Click inside to read the lyrics – NSFW warning!
Photos: Mo' Faces / Atlantic Records
