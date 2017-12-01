Kate Bosworth & Tatiana Maslany Support the Launch of Land of Distraction

Kate Bosworth and Tatiana Maslany pose for a photo together at the launch of the new fashion line Land of Distraction on Thursday night (November 30) at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif.

The event was a star-studded evening with other attendees including Jaime King, Connie Britton, Kristin Chenoweth, AnnaLynne McCord, Danielle Campbell, Zelda Williams, social media star Teala Dunn, Michelle Trachtenberg, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, Tara Reid, Melissa Bolona, and Famous in Love actor Carter Jenkins.

The new fashion line will be available to purchase starting on February 1, 2018. The line, founded by CEO Danita Short, is inspired by Rock 'N Roll and motorcycle culture.

