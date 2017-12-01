Top Stories
Fri, 01 December 2017 at 12:42 pm

Kate Winslet Fixes the Ending to 'Titanic' with Stephen Colbert!

Kate Winslet Fixes the Ending to 'Titanic' with Stephen Colbert!

Kate Winslet lays cross Stephen Colbert‘s desk during an appearance on The Late Show on Thursday night (November 30) in New York City.

The Oscar-winning actress, who is promoting her new film Wonder Wheel, did a lightning round of questions to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Titanic.

Kate revealed that she got hypothermia in the water tank, she never ever listens to “My Heart Will Go On,” her kids have seen half of the movie, she auditioned alongside Matthew McConaughey, and more.

At the end, Stephen asked why Rose lets go of Jack in the water and they decided to reenact the scene, with a twist. Watch the video!


Kate Winslet And Stephen Fix The Ending To ‘Titanic’
