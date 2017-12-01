Top Stories
Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Prince Harry &amp; Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Prince Harry & Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 2:17 pm

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

It looks like Katharine McPhee and David Foster are starting to get more serious!

The rumored couple was spotted sharing a kiss while leaving E Baldi restaurant following a lunch date on Thursday (November 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kat and David spent the rest of the day together and later attended a dinner hosted by jewelry designer Stephen Webster and film producer Hilary Shor to kick off the holiday season.

Guests were treated to dinner and wine by Chef Alain Giraud of Four Stars Private Cuisine and Jordane Andrieu of Heritage Fine Wines, Beverly Hills.

Katharine and David have spent a lot of time together recently, but she recently shot down rumors that they are dating.
Just Jared on Facebook
katharine mcphee david foster spotted kissing 01
katharine mcphee david foster spotted kissing 02
katharine mcphee david foster spotted kissing 03
katharine mcphee david foster spotted kissing 04
katharine mcphee david foster spotted kissing 05
katharine mcphee david foster spotted kissing 06
katharine mcphee david foster spotted kissing 07

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: David Foster, Katharine McPhee

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Frances Bean Cobain and her ex husband are fighting over one of her dad's guitars - TMZ
  • Madison Beer turned to her fans for advice for her new skincare routine - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are stripping down for save the whales - TooFab
  • Donatella Versace will be honored at a World AIDS Day event - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Olivia Holt and her boyfriend have broken up - Just Jared Jr
  • Stoni

    This woman doesn’t have daddy issues, she has grandpa issues.

  • Whatever

    2 weeks ago they were still denying anything, and I said they would
    probably be married in a year, Now I’m thinking it’ll be more like 6 months for a wedding. Desperate attention seeking losers!