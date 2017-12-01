Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

It looks like Katharine McPhee and David Foster are starting to get more serious!

The rumored couple was spotted sharing a kiss while leaving E Baldi restaurant following a lunch date on Thursday (November 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kat and David spent the rest of the day together and later attended a dinner hosted by jewelry designer Stephen Webster and film producer Hilary Shor to kick off the holiday season.

Guests were treated to dinner and wine by Chef Alain Giraud of Four Stars Private Cuisine and Jordane Andrieu of Heritage Fine Wines, Beverly Hills.

Katharine and David have spent a lot of time together recently, but she recently shot down rumors that they are dating.