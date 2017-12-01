Top Stories
Jay Z Gets Candid About Cheating on Beyonce

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Joins Her on the Red Carpet!

Kaley Cuoco is Engaged to Karl Cook - Watch Her Emotional Reaction!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 1:22 am

Kelly Clarkson Professes Love for Kelly Rowland, Explains Pink's Impact at Billboard Women in Music (Video)

Kelly Clarkson accepts the Powerhouse Award on stage the the 2017 Billboard Women in Music event on Thursday (November 30) in Hollywood.

The award was presented by Kelly Rowland and Clarkson had a lot of praise for her fellow Kelly!

Before Kelly started her acceptance speech, she said, “My goal in life in 2018 is to dress and look as cool as [Kelly R.] does right now. I was backstage going, ‘Aw, I’m like the other Kelly. I was like, we can come out with a movie, From Kelly to Kelly. It can be just as good as the first one.’”

Kelly thanked Pink, who is a past Billboard honoree.

“I’m a huge fan of hers,” she said. “I just want to talk about the women who really inspired me to be a singer and to be motivated. And be progressive with [my] sound, and Pink is one of those people. I was so excited to perform with her because I was such a huge fan of hers since the ’90s.”

“It was more or less a positive situation of women coming together and not getting pitted against each other,” she said about performing with Pink at the American Music Awards almost two weeks ago. “I’m so tired. I’m so tired as a mother by watching it. Just accept the fact that there is room for everyone.”

“That’s my real goal… to remind everyone that there’s room for everyone. We’ve got to start respecting each other first and not with the beef… There are so many women before us that work so hard for us to have these opportunities and these blessings bestowed upon us,” she added.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kelly Clarkson, Kelly Rowland

