Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Prince Harry &amp; Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 3:50 pm

Kelly Clarkson's House Was Burglarized Right Before the Billboard Women In Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson's House Was Burglarized Right Before the Billboard Women In Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson was in such good spirits during Billboard’s Women In Music Awards on Thursday night (November 30), you’d never know that her house was burglarized one night prior.

The “Love So Soft” singer revealed the scary news on the red carpet when talking to Extra‘s Renee Bargh, explaining that she was happy “other than we got robbed last night…yeah, it was crazy. We got here and our whole house was like bashed in. It was crazy.”

She said burglars got away with “materialistic things we didn’t care about…the guy was in our kids’ room, so that was a little weird. Other than that, everyone is safe and good.”

We’re glad everyone is okay! Watch her explain the scary situation below.
