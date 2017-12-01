Top Stories
Jay Z Gets Candid About Cheating on Beyonce

Jay Z Gets Candid About Cheating on Beyonce

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Joins Her on the Red Carpet!

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Joins Her on the Red Carpet!

Kaley Cuoco is Engaged to Karl Cook - Watch Her Emotional Reaction!

Kaley Cuoco is Engaged to Karl Cook - Watch Her Emotional Reaction!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 9:00 am

Kim Kardashian Goes Retro for Chrissy Teigen's Birthday, Kanye West Wins at Bingo!

Kim Kardashian Goes Retro for Chrissy Teigen's Birthday, Kanye West Wins at Bingo!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are throwing it back to the 60s for the costumes they wore to Chrissy Teigen‘s birthday party!

The married couple dressed for the theme of the party on Thursday night (November 30) in Los Angeles.

Chrissy hosted a Pan Am-themed party for her 32nd birthday and a replica of one of the classic airplanes was constructed for the event. Guests partied the night away on the plane and a game of Bingo was played, which was won by none other than Kanye!

Kim‘s mom Kris Jenner was also in attendance.

Watch some Kim‘s snaps below.
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian kanye west chrissy teigen birthday party 01
kim kardashian kanye west chrissy teigen birthday party 02
kim kardashian kanye west chrissy teigen birthday party 03
kim kardashian kanye west chrissy teigen birthday party 04
kim kardashian kanye west chrissy teigen birthday party 05
kim kardashian kanye west chrissy teigen birthday party 06
kim kardashian kanye west chrissy teigen birthday party 07
kim kardashian kanye west chrissy teigen birthday party 08
kim kardashian kanye west chrissy teigen birthday party 09
kim kardashian kanye west chrissy teigen birthday party 10
kim kardashian kanye west chrissy teigen birthday party 11

Photos: BackGrid USA, Instagram, Snapchat
Posted to: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Frances Bean Cobain and her ex husband are fighting over one of her dad's guitars - TMZ
  • Madison Beer turned to her fans for advice for her new skincare routine - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are stripping down for save the whales - TooFab
  • Donatella Versace will be honored at a World AIDS Day event - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Olivia Holt and her boyfriend have broken up - Just Jared Jr