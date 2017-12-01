Kim Kardashian Goes Retro for Chrissy Teigen's Birthday, Kanye West Wins at Bingo!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are throwing it back to the 60s for the costumes they wore to Chrissy Teigen‘s birthday party!

The married couple dressed for the theme of the party on Thursday night (November 30) in Los Angeles.

Chrissy hosted a Pan Am-themed party for her 32nd birthday and a replica of one of the classic airplanes was constructed for the event. Guests partied the night away on the plane and a game of Bingo was played, which was won by none other than Kanye!

Kim‘s mom Kris Jenner was also in attendance.

Watch some Kim‘s snaps below.