Prince Harry & Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Ed Sheeran Discusses Grammys 2018 Snub & Remixing 'Perfect' With Beyonce!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 12:24 pm

Laura Benanti Reprises Role as Melania Trump on 'Colbert'

Laura Benanti Reprises Role as Melania Trump on 'Colbert'

Laura Benanti has made her return to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to reprise her role as First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump.

The Tony-winning actress, who is currently starring on Broadway in the play Meteor Shower, appeared on the Thursday (November 30) episode.

Laura, as Melania, did the interview from the Christmas-decorated “White House” and she opened up about Ivana Trump‘s remarks about her.

“They did not affect me, Stephen,” she said. “In fact, I want to let Mrs. Trump know that I have tremendous admiration and respect for Ivanka.”


Melania Trump Is Dreaming Of A Dark Christmas
Photos: CBS
