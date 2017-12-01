Fri, 01 December 2017 at 1:15 am
Louis Tomlinson: 'Miss You' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!
Louis Tomlinson‘s new song is out!
The 25-year-old singer just dropped his new song “Miss You” – and you can listen to it here!
“Miss You” is the fourth solo single Louis has released since he and his fellow One Direction band mates decided to take a break back in March 2016.
You can download Louis‘ new song off of iTunes here.
Listen to “Miss You” below!
Click inside to check out the lyrics…
