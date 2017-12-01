Top Stories
Fri, 01 December 2017 at 1:15 am

Louis Tomlinson: 'Miss You' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Louis Tomlinson: 'Miss You' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Louis Tomlinson‘s new song is out!

The 25-year-old singer just dropped his new song “Miss You” – and you can listen to it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Louis Tomlinson

“Miss You” is the fourth solo single Louis has released since he and his fellow One Direction band mates decided to take a break back in March 2016.

You can download Louis‘ new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Miss You” below!

Click inside to check out the lyrics…
