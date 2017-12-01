Top Stories
Fri, 01 December 2017 at 3:43 pm

Luke Evans Shows Results of 200 Chest Presses in Shirtless Gym Photo!

Luke Evans is always giving his fans what they want on social media – hot selfies and shirtless photos!

The 38-year-old Beauty and the Beast actor shared some hot new photos from the gym this week on his Twitter account.

On Monday, he shared a picture of him on a bench while doing chest presses with heavy weights. He captioned the shirtless pic, “198… 199… 200! How’s your training going? #MondayMotivation.”

Luke kicked off his weekend by sharing a gym selfie in which he’s wearing a white tank top and sweatpants. “Friday December 1st. White rabbits, white rabbits, white rabbits! Have a great day people!” he captioned the pic.

See more of Luke‘s recent photos in the gallery as well!
Photos: Twitter
Luke Evans, Shirtless

