Fri, 01 December 2017 at 12:22 pm

Mariah Carey Hits Stage at AHF World AIDS DAY Concert After Recovering from Respiratory Infection!

Mariah Carey Hits Stage at AHF World AIDS DAY Concert After Recovering from Respiratory Infection!

Mariah Carey is all recovered and looking great!

The 47-year-old “All I Want For Christmas Is You” songstress hit the red carpet at the 2017 AHF World AIDS DAY Concert & 30th Anniversary Celebration held at the Shrine Auditorium on Thursday (November 30) in Los Angeles.

“Feeling better and back at work! Looking forward to seeing you today at the World AIDS Day 2017 concert and then starting the Christmas tour festivities! šššš@aidshealthcare #AHFWAD #IAMAHF #AHF30,” Mariah wrote alongside a picture of herself on Instagram before hitting the stage as the special musical guest at the concert.

Also in attendance were Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox, Mario Lopez and fellow performers DJ Khaled, Ne-Yo and Vonzell Solomon.

Mariah was recently forced to cancel several of her tour dates after coming down with an upper respiratory infection.
