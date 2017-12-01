Fri, 01 December 2017 at 11:04 am
Meghan Markle Can Still Become Royalty Before Getting Her British Citizenship!
- Meghan Markle has to wait for five years like everyone else to obtain British citizenship – but if Queen Elizabeth is game, she can still be declared royalty before that happens. – TMZ
- Get into the Christmas spirit with James Maslow‘s new single! – Just Jared Jr
- Beyonce is so generous for jumping on Ed Sheeran‘s “Perfect.” – Lainey Gossip
- This latest battle on The View is really tense. – TooFab
- Margot Robbie is developing her very own Harley Quinn movie. – MTV
- Wait, what happened to the Harry Potter movies on Freeform? – Popsugar
