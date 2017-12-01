Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Ed Sheeran Discusses Grammys 2018 Snub &amp; Remixing 'Perfect' With Beyonce!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 11:04 am

Meghan Markle Can Still Become Royalty Before Getting Her British Citizenship!

  • Meghan Markle has to wait for five years like everyone else to obtain British citizenship – but if Queen Elizabeth is game, she can still be declared royalty before that happens. – TMZ
  • Get into the Christmas spirit with James Maslow‘s new single! – Just Jared Jr
  • Beyonce is so generous for jumping on Ed Sheeran‘s “Perfect.” – Lainey Gossip
  • This latest battle on The View is really tense. – TooFab
  • Margot Robbie is developing her very own Harley Quinn movie. – MTV
  • Wait, what happened to the Harry Potter movies on Freeform? – Popsugar
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Frances Bean Cobain and her ex husband are fighting over one of her dad's guitars - TMZ
  • Madison Beer turned to her fans for advice for her new skincare routine - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are stripping down for save the whales - TooFab
  • Donatella Versace will be honored at a World AIDS Day event - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Olivia Holt and her boyfriend have broken up - Just Jared Jr