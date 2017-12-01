Meghan Markle's Latest Outfit, Styled by Her Best Friend, Sells Out Quickly!

Meghan Markle is quickly becoming a fashion icon and the clothes she wears instantly sell out online after the photos appear!

The 36-year-old actress, activist, and fiancee of Prince Harry stepped out in Nottingham on Friday (December 1) for a World AIDS Day event, which marked her first official royal engagement.

Meghan was reportedly styled for the event by her best friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney, according to People.

She wore a Mackage full-length cashmere coat in navy ($750, sold out), a black Wolford turtleneck bodysuit ($250), a Joseph skirt ($801, sold out), Kurt Geiger over-the-knee boots ($265), and a Strathberry tote bag ($675, sold out). If you want to dress like the future princess, make sure to check back with the brands to see if they re-stock!

25+ pictures inside of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Nottingham…