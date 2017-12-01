Top Stories
Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Prince Harry &amp; Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Prince Harry & Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 4:47 pm

Meghan Markle's Latest Outfit, Styled by Her Best Friend, Sells Out Quickly!

Meghan Markle's Latest Outfit, Styled by Her Best Friend, Sells Out Quickly!

Meghan Markle is quickly becoming a fashion icon and the clothes she wears instantly sell out online after the photos appear!

The 36-year-old actress, activist, and fiancee of Prince Harry stepped out in Nottingham on Friday (December 1) for a World AIDS Day event, which marked her first official royal engagement.

Meghan was reportedly styled for the event by her best friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney, according to People.

She wore a Mackage full-length cashmere coat in navy ($750, sold out), a black Wolford turtleneck bodysuit ($250), a Joseph skirt ($801, sold out), Kurt Geiger over-the-knee boots ($265), and a Strathberry tote bag ($675, sold out). If you want to dress like the future princess, make sure to check back with the brands to see if they re-stock!

25+ pictures inside of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Nottingham…

Just Jared on Facebook
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 01
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 02
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 03
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 04
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 05
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 06
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 07
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 08
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 09
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 10
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 11
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 12
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 13
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 14
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 15
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 16
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 17
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 18
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 19
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 20
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 21
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 22
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 23
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 24
meghan markles latest outfit sells out 25

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Frances Bean Cobain and her ex husband are fighting over one of her dad's guitars - TMZ
  • Madison Beer turned to her fans for advice for her new skincare routine - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are stripping down for save the whales - TooFab
  • Donatella Versace will be honored at a World AIDS Day event - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Olivia Holt and her boyfriend have broken up - Just Jared Jr