Minnie Driver, Zoey Deutch, & Chrissy Metz Are Shop For Success Ambassadors

Chrissy Metz, Zoey Deutch, and Minnie Driver pose together as celebrity ambassadors at the Dress For Success: Shop For Success VIP event on Thursday (November 30) in Los Angeles.

The actresses were joined by Zoey‘s mom Lea Thompson at the event.

Shop for Success is a five day designer pop up store where 100% of all sales and donations benefit the career development and employment retention programs at Dress for Success Worldwide-West.

That same day, the red band trailer for Zoey‘s upcoming movie was released. Check it out if you missed it!