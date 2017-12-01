Octavia Spencer Addresses Harassment Allegations in Hollywood

Octavia Spencer is sharing her thoughts about the ongoing scandals rocking Hollywood and beyond.

The Academy Award-winning actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (December 1), where she joined Ellen DeGeneres for Ellen’s 12 Days of Giveaways.

During her appearance, Ellen asked Octavia about the ongoing sexual harassment allegations coming to light.

“I’m a southern Baptist, and I believe in an eye for an eye, so I might get a little carried away. It’s good that I don’t have to judge anybody, because there’d be a lot of eyes gone. It’s important that we create a safe work environment. How hard is that, men and women?” she explained.

