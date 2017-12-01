Top Stories
Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Joins Her on the Red Carpet!

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Joins Her on the Red Carpet!

Kaley Cuoco is Engaged to Karl Cook - Watch Her Emotional Reaction!

Kaley Cuoco is Engaged to Karl Cook - Watch Her Emotional Reaction!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 9:59 am

Octavia Spencer Addresses Harassment Allegations in Hollywood

Octavia Spencer Addresses Harassment Allegations in Hollywood

Octavia Spencer is sharing her thoughts about the ongoing scandals rocking Hollywood and beyond.

The Academy Award-winning actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (December 1), where she joined Ellen DeGeneres for Ellen’s 12 Days of Giveaways.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Octavia Spencer

During her appearance, Ellen asked Octavia about the ongoing sexual harassment allegations coming to light.

“I’m a southern Baptist, and I believe in an eye for an eye, so I might get a little carried away. It’s good that I don’t have to judge anybody, because there’d be a lot of eyes gone. It’s important that we create a safe work environment. How hard is that, men and women?” she explained.

Watch Octavia speak out below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Octavia Spencer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Frances Bean Cobain and her ex husband are fighting over one of her dad's guitars - TMZ
  • Madison Beer turned to her fans for advice for her new skincare routine - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are stripping down for save the whales - TooFab
  • Donatella Versace will be honored at a World AIDS Day event - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Olivia Holt and her boyfriend have broken up - Just Jared Jr