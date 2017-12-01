Pamela Anderson Fires Back at Accusations of Victim Blaming: 'I Will Not Get Coerced Into Apology'

Pamela Anderson is not apologizing for her comments to Megyn Kelly about Harvey Weinstein‘s accusers.

Pamela garnered controversy for her comments about the culture of harassment in Hollywood during her interview: “It was common knowledge that certain producers or certain people in Hollywood or people to avoid, privately…you know what you’re getting into if you’re going into a hotel room alone,” she said in an interview published Thursday (November 30).

Following accusations of victim blaming, Pamela is now firing back on Friday (December 1).

“This is not victim blaming,” she told TMZ, calling Harvey “a sexist pig and a bully.”

“There are a lot of self-protection courses. There is even a well known story of suffragettes learning martial arts,” she explained.

“Women [must be] aware of certain problems and how to spot them and fight them. It is totally hypocritical to ignore this…[I] will not get coerced into apology.”

See the original interview below.