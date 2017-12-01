Top Stories
Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Prince Harry &amp; Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Prince Harry & Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 2:27 pm

Pamela Anderson Fires Back at Accusations of Victim Blaming: 'I Will Not Get Coerced Into Apology'

Pamela Anderson Fires Back at Accusations of Victim Blaming: 'I Will Not Get Coerced Into Apology'

Pamela Anderson is not apologizing for her comments to Megyn Kelly about Harvey Weinstein‘s accusers.

Pamela garnered controversy for her comments about the culture of harassment in Hollywood during her interview: “It was common knowledge that certain producers or certain people in Hollywood or people to avoid, privately…you know what you’re getting into if you’re going into a hotel room alone,” she said in an interview published Thursday (November 30).

Following accusations of victim blaming, Pamela is now firing back on Friday (December 1).

“This is not victim blaming,” she told TMZ, calling Harvey “a sexist pig and a bully.”

“There are a lot of self-protection courses. There is even a well known story of suffragettes learning martial arts,” she explained.

“Women [must be] aware of certain problems and how to spot them and fight them. It is totally hypocritical to ignore this…[I] will not get coerced into apology.”

See the original interview below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Harvey Weinstein, Pamela Anderson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Frances Bean Cobain and her ex husband are fighting over one of her dad's guitars - TMZ
  • Madison Beer turned to her fans for advice for her new skincare routine - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are stripping down for save the whales - TooFab
  • Donatella Versace will be honored at a World AIDS Day event - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Olivia Holt and her boyfriend have broken up - Just Jared Jr
  • meme

    Good for you, Pam. You’re a voice of reason in this mess.