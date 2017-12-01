Top Stories
Prince Harry & Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Ed Sheeran Discusses Grammys 2018 Snub & Remixing 'Perfect' With Beyonce!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Pink Might Release a 'Beautiful Trauma' Follow-Up Album Very Soon!

Pink Might Release a 'Beautiful Trauma' Follow-Up Album Very Soon!

Pink has so many songs recorded, she might just release another!

The 38-year-old Beautiful Trauma singer-songwriter appeared on BBC Radio 2′s Steve Weight in the Afternoon on Friday (December 1) in London, England.

When she was asked about her latest record, Pink revealed that she wrote so many songs that she could easily release another.

“I have so many songs, I might just put another album out. It was so heartbreaking to whittle it down to 13 songs. It was like throwing cousins off of a boat,” she explained.

When asked when that next album could come out, she wasn’t sure yet: “I don’t know. I’m going to write some more songs soon.”

Are you ready for a follow-up record? Listen below!
