Pink Might Release a 'Beautiful Trauma' Follow-Up Album Very Soon!

Pink has so many songs recorded, she might just release another!

The 38-year-old Beautiful Trauma singer-songwriter appeared on BBC Radio 2′s Steve Weight in the Afternoon on Friday (December 1) in London, England.

When she was asked about her latest record, Pink revealed that she wrote so many songs that she could easily release another.

“I have so many songs, I might just put another album out. It was so heartbreaking to whittle it down to 13 songs. It was like throwing cousins off of a boat,” she explained.

When asked when that next album could come out, she wasn’t sure yet: “I don’t know. I’m going to write some more songs soon.”

