Fri, 01 December 2017 at 8:38 am

Prince Harry & Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Prince Harry & Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first royal visit!

The 33-year-old royal and his brand new fiancee were greeted by a crowd of cheering locals and well-wishers ahead of a visit to a World Aids Day charity fair hosted by the Terrence Higgins Trust on Friday morning (December 1) in Nottingham, England.

Harry and Meghan, 36, split up to talk to people lining both sides of their route and were gifted cards, flowers and chocolate.

After the World Aids Day charity fair, Harry and Meghan met with teachers at a nearby school.

The happy couple announced their engagement on Monday (November 27) and are due to marry at Windsor Castle in May.
Credit: Christopher Furlong, John Rainford; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

