Rashida Jones & Kerry Washington Are Teaming Up for 'Goldie Vance' Movie!

Get ready to see Kerry Washington and Rashida Jones teaming up to take a story to the big screen!

Kerry will produce, while Rashida will write and direct Goldie Vance, based on the graphic novel series created by Hope Larson and Brittney Williams.

The film will be in the style of Nancy Drew and Eloise, according to Variety.

Here’s a plot summary: “Goldie Vance — a precocious 16-year-old — has ambitions of becoming a historic Miami hotel in-house detective. She gets embroiled in uncovering an international crime ring that challenges her in ways she never imagined.”