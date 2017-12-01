Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Draper James VIP Grand Opening!

Reese Witherspoon is all smiles while rocking an emerald dress at her Draper James VIP Grand Opening held at Draper James on Thursday (November 30) in Atlanta, Ga.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress got support from her pal Amy Smart at the opening of the new store.

“We’re really trying to bring prices down on certain items so that everybody can afford a piece of it,” Reese recently told InStyle about what you can expect next from her brand. “More inclusive sizing is another initiative that’s really important to me, because I want every woman to feel beautiful. We say at Draper James, “We want to make pretty easy.” So, I want to bring that to as many people as possible.”