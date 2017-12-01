Top Stories
Prince Harry & Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Ed Sheeran Discusses Grammys 2018 Snub & Remixing 'Perfect' With Beyonce!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017

Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Draper James VIP Grand Opening!

Reese Witherspoon is all smiles while rocking an emerald dress at her Draper James VIP Grand Opening held at Draper James on Thursday (November 30) in Atlanta, Ga.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress got support from her pal Amy Smart at the opening of the new store.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of “Reese Witherspoon

“We’re really trying to bring prices down on certain items so that everybody can afford a piece of it,” Reese recently told InStyle about what you can expect next from her brand. “More inclusive sizing is another initiative that’s really important to me, because I want every woman to feel beautiful. We say at Draper James, “We want to make pretty easy.” So, I want to bring that to as many people as possible.”
