Top Stories
Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Gifts That &lsquo;Star Wars&rsquo; Fans Need This Year

Gifts That ‘Star Wars’ Fans Need This Year

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 11:47 pm

Ryan Reynolds Sends Hilarious Birthday Note to His Brother

Ryan Reynolds Sends Hilarious Birthday Note to His Brother

Ryan Reynolds is wishing his older brother Jeff a happy birthday with an adorable throwback photo!

The 41-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share a pic of the brothers as little boys and included a hilarious note.

“I may have three older brothers, but only one Jeff. You were the first friend I ever had,” Ryan wrote.

He added, “If there was ever a fire and I had to choose a family member to save, obviously it’d be me. But if I had time to save one more… and I knew it was safe to re-enter the burning building, you can be damn sure I’d call the fire department. They’re experts in the field and have top quality safety gear. Not to mention experience in these matters. I love you. Happy Birthday.”

Check out the sweet photo below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Ryan Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Frances Bean Cobain and her ex husband are fighting over one of her dad's guitars - TMZ
  • Madison Beer turned to her fans for advice for her new skincare routine - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are stripping down for save the whales - TooFab
  • Donatella Versace will be honored at a World AIDS Day event - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Olivia Holt and her boyfriend have broken up - Just Jared Jr