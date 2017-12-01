Ryan Reynolds Sends Hilarious Birthday Note to His Brother

Ryan Reynolds is wishing his older brother Jeff a happy birthday with an adorable throwback photo!

The 41-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share a pic of the brothers as little boys and included a hilarious note.

“I may have three older brothers, but only one Jeff. You were the first friend I ever had,” Ryan wrote.

He added, “If there was ever a fire and I had to choose a family member to save, obviously it’d be me. But if I had time to save one more… and I knew it was safe to re-enter the burning building, you can be damn sure I’d call the fire department. They’re experts in the field and have top quality safety gear. Not to mention experience in these matters. I love you. Happy Birthday.”

Check out the sweet photo below…