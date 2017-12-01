Top Stories
Fri, 01 December 2017 at 12:24 am

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Join 'SNL' Cast at Museum Gala

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Join 'SNL' Cast at Museum Gala

Scarlett Johansson is radiant in red while attending the American Museum of Natural History’s 2017 Museum Gala on Thursday night (November 30) in New York City.

While they didn’t walk the red carpet together, Scarlett was joined at the event by her boyfriend Colin Jost.

A bunch of Colin‘s Saturday Night Live co-stars – including Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Aidy Bryant, Melissa Villasenor, and producer Lorne Michaels – were at the event, as was former late night talk show host David Letterman.

FYI: Scarlett is wearing vintage YSL with Fred Leighton jewelry.

25+ pictures inside of Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, and more at the event…

