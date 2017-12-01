Top Stories
Jay Z Gets Candid About Cheating on Beyonce

Jay Z Gets Candid About Cheating on Beyonce

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Joins Her on the Red Carpet!

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Joins Her on the Red Carpet!

Kaley Cuoco is Engaged to Karl Cook - Watch Her Emotional Reaction!

Kaley Cuoco is Engaged to Karl Cook - Watch Her Emotional Reaction!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 4:00 am

Scott Disick Spends His Afternoon Shopping in Calabasas

Scott Disick Spends His Afternoon Shopping in Calabasas

Scott Disick makes his way out of a jewelry store on Wednesday afternoon (November 29) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 34-year-old reality TV star kept things cool in a gray hoodie, jeans, and sunglasses as he stepped out for a solo outing in town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scott Disick

Scott recently celebrated Thanksgiving with his 7-year-old son Mason at the beach in Miami.

The other day, Scott took to Instagram to share a shot of Mason reading a Batman comic.

Look at what the young boy goin do

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

15+ pictures inside of Scott Disick stepping out in Calabasas…
Just Jared on Facebook
scott disick spends his afternoon shopping in calabasas 01
scott disick spends his afternoon shopping in calabasas 02
scott disick spends his afternoon shopping in calabasas 03
scott disick spends his afternoon shopping in calabasas 04
scott disick spends his afternoon shopping in calabasas 05
scott disick spends his afternoon shopping in calabasas 06
scott disick spends his afternoon shopping in calabasas 07
scott disick spends his afternoon shopping in calabasas 08
scott disick spends his afternoon shopping in calabasas 09
scott disick spends his afternoon shopping in calabasas 10
scott disick spends his afternoon shopping in calabasas 11
scott disick spends his afternoon shopping in calabasas 12
scott disick spends his afternoon shopping in calabasas 13
scott disick spends his afternoon shopping in calabasas 14
scott disick spends his afternoon shopping in calabasas 15
scott disick spends his afternoon shopping in calabasas 16
scott disick spends his afternoon shopping in calabasas 17

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Mason Disick, Scott Disick

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Frances Bean Cobain and her ex husband are fighting over one of her dad's guitars - TMZ
  • Madison Beer turned to her fans for advice for her new skincare routine - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are stripping down for save the whales - TooFab
  • Donatella Versace will be honored at a World AIDS Day event - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Olivia Holt and her boyfriend have broken up - Just Jared Jr