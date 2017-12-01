Scott Disick Spends His Afternoon Shopping in Calabasas

Scott Disick makes his way out of a jewelry store on Wednesday afternoon (November 29) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 34-year-old reality TV star kept things cool in a gray hoodie, jeans, and sunglasses as he stepped out for a solo outing in town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scott Disick

Scott recently celebrated Thanksgiving with his 7-year-old son Mason at the beach in Miami.

The other day, Scott took to Instagram to share a shot of Mason reading a Batman comic.

Look at what the young boy goin do A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:14am PST

15+ pictures inside of Scott Disick stepping out in Calabasas…