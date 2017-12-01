Top Stories
Jay Z Gets Candid About Cheating on Beyonce

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Joins Her on the Red Carpet!

Kaley Cuoco is Engaged to Karl Cook - Watch Her Emotional Reaction!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 1:49 am

Selena Gomez Tearfully Accepts Woman of the Year Award at Billboard Event (Video)

Selena Gomez Tearfully Accepts Woman of the Year Award at Billboard Event (Video)

Selena Gomez lets a tear run down her face while accept the Woman of the Year award at the 2017 Billboard Women in Music event on Thursday (November 30) in Hollywood.

The 25-year-old entertainer was presented the award by her A Rainy Day in New York co-star Elle Fanning and her best friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa.

“To be honest, I think Francia should be getting this award because she saved my life,” Selena said while tearing up. “I would like to thank my amazing team and family because they stuck with me through some really hard times.”

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the position that I’ve been given in my career. I want people to know that I respect the platform that I have so deeply,” she added. “I’ve never felt more proud to be a woman in this industry. I am so grateful for all the older women who have helped us up.”

Watch the full speech below and make sure to check out the red carpet photos too.

FYI: Selena is wearing a full Versace look.
Credit: Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com; Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Elle Fanning, Francia Raisa, Selena Gomez

