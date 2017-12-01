Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Prince Harry & Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Ed Sheeran Discusses Grammys 2018 Snub &amp; Remixing 'Perfect' With Beyonce!

Ed Sheeran Discusses Grammys 2018 Snub & Remixing 'Perfect' With Beyonce!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 1:55 pm

Sia Premieres Cute 'Candy Cane Lane' Video - Watch Now!

Sia Premieres Cute 'Candy Cane Lane' Video - Watch Now!

Sia is making sure that Everyday Is Christmas with an adorable new music video for “Candy Cane Lane,” which you can watch right here!

The claymation-style music video is one of three that Sia will premiere on Freeform as part of their 25 Days of Christmas programming schedule. Videos for “Ho Ho Ho” and “Under the Mistletoe” will be released in the following weeks.

The videos were directed by Lior Molcho and are part of a trilogy.

“We worked with Sia‘s hair dresser to make sure that the curls we sculpt on the little girl matches Sia‘s famous wig aand even though we didn’t do a video to ‘Puppies Are Forever’ from the album, the song inspired me to give the girl a Christmas dog as a companion,” he told Billboard.

Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Music, Sia, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Frances Bean Cobain and her ex husband are fighting over one of her dad's guitars - TMZ
  • Madison Beer turned to her fans for advice for her new skincare routine - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are stripping down for save the whales - TooFab
  • Donatella Versace will be honored at a World AIDS Day event - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Olivia Holt and her boyfriend have broken up - Just Jared Jr