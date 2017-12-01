Sia Premieres Cute 'Candy Cane Lane' Video - Watch Now!

Sia is making sure that Everyday Is Christmas with an adorable new music video for “Candy Cane Lane,” which you can watch right here!

The claymation-style music video is one of three that Sia will premiere on Freeform as part of their 25 Days of Christmas programming schedule. Videos for “Ho Ho Ho” and “Under the Mistletoe” will be released in the following weeks.

The videos were directed by Lior Molcho and are part of a trilogy.

“We worked with Sia‘s hair dresser to make sure that the curls we sculpt on the little girl matches Sia‘s famous wig aand even though we didn’t do a video to ‘Puppies Are Forever’ from the album, the song inspired me to give the girl a Christmas dog as a companion,” he told Billboard.

Watch below!