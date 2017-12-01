Top Stories
Fri, 01 December 2017 at 11:06 am

Solange, Ciara & Taraji P. Henson Support Fierce Ladies at Billboard's Women in Music Event!

Solange, Ciara & Taraji P. Henson Support Fierce Ladies at Billboard's Women in Music Event!

Solange Knowles is all smiles while holding onto her Impact Award on the pink carpet at the 2017 Billboard Women In Music Awards event held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on Thursday (November 30) in Hollywood.

The 31-year-old singer was joined at the event by Ciara, Taraji P. Henson, Mary J. Blige, Pharrell Williams, Kehlani, ZZ Ward, FLETCHER, Nick Cannon and Diplo.

“Thank u so so much @billboard and to everyone who has supported my journey 💜 #womeninmusic,” Solange captioned with her Instagram post.

Kehlani was honored with the Rule Breaker while Mary accepted the Icon Award and vowed to keep fighting for every woman who can not keep her head up – Watch her acceptance speech below!


Mary J Blige Accepts Icon Award & Vows to Fight For Every Woman

FYI: Solange is wearing a Vivienne Westwood jumpsuit and Alexis Bittar jewelry. Ciara is wearing custom Vera Wang Collection and rings by EFFY Jewelry. Taraji is wearing a Schiaprelli gown. Kehlani wore an Anabela Chan pearl ring on the red carpet, and a Noudar choker while maxed out in Le Vian rings while on stage. Mary is wearing Dvani diamond drop earrings, a Le Vian black diamond ring, as well as a Djula diamond ring and Hueb diamond ring.

Click inside to watch more video from Billboard’s 2017 Women In Music event…


Taraji P. Henson Introduces Mary J. Blige at Billboard’s Women in Music 2017

Kehlani Accepts Rule Breaker Award at Billboard’s Women in Music 2017

Solange at Billboard’s Women in Music 2017
  • Stoni

    Ugly outfits.