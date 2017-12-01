Taylor Swift Takes Fans Inside Jingle Ball Sound Check! (Video)
Taylor Swift will be playing her biggest show of the year so far TONIGHT (December 1) and she took fans inside the sound check!
The 27-year-old singer is headlining iHeartRadio’s 2017 Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles at The Forum and she posted some fun videos from sound check on Thursday night.
Taylor wore a holiday shirt gifted to her by her friends in Haim and she also used a microphone with her name written all over it.
We can’t wait to find out what Taylor will be performing this evening!
Taylor Swift Takes Fans Inside Jingle Ball Sound Check